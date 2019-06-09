American Airlines extends Boeing 737 flight cancellations past original date

Southwest’s new Boeing 737 MAX Southwest Airlines' showed off the new Boeing 737 MAX to employees on Friday. (September 23, 2016) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southwest Airlines' showed off the new Boeing 737 MAX to employees on Friday. (September 23, 2016)

American Airlines extended cancellations of Boeing 737 MAX flights through Sept. 3 on Sunday.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since mid-March after two fatal crashes.

Boeing officials have pledged to correct the erroneous activation of the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, which is believed to be a factor in both the Oct. 29 crash of a Lion Air Flight 610 into the Indonesia seas that killed 189 people, as well as the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that killed 157 people.

Due to the cancellation extension, about 115 flights per day will be canceled through Sept. 3, Fort Worth-based American Airlines said in a statement.

“By extending the cancellations, our customers and team members can more reliably plan their upcoming travel on American,” the airline said in a statement.