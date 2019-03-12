This airline has changed its rules for emotional and support animals

American Airlines is tightening its policies for people traveling with their emotional support and service animals starting April 1.
The Fort Worth-based airline said in a news release that the only emotional support animals allowed in the cabin are dogs and cats, and passengers can have only one emotional support animal.
The airline also said that service animals are limited to dogs, cats and, in some circumstances, miniature horses.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines’ policy on emotional support animals allows only one dog or cat per customer.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
“American supports the rights of customers, from veterans to people with disabilities, with a legitimate need for a trained service or support animal. Unfortunately, untrained animals can lead to safety issues for team members, customers and working service and support animals onboard aircraft,” according to the news release.
In 2018, American restricted what types of animals were allowed in the cabin and also required passengers with emotional support animals to give advance notice.
Last year, several Airlines also dealt with incidents, including a woman traveling with a squirrel she claimed was her emotional support animal and another passenger who tried to bring her emotional support peacock on the plane.
Passengers flying on American with emotional support animals will also have to submit a health form from a veterinarian stating that the dog or cat has all of the required vaccinations. People won’t be allowed to bring animals under 4 months old because they often don’t have the necessary vaccinations
Comments