Are you booked on a Boeing 737 Max aircraft? Here’s how to check

So, you booked a flight without thinking much about what kind of aircraft you might be on.
But now, after a Boeing 737 Max operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed this weekend, killing 157 people, you are concerned about getting aboard one of these long-distance, narrow-body jets.
Well, these days it’s easy to determine what make and model of airplane will be used for your flight. Below are some tips, although keep in mind that any airline could substitute an aircraft for a particular flight with little advanced warning.
▪ Check with your flight itinerary on the airline’s website. If the type of aircraft isn’t listed on your boarding pass, near the flight number, look for a link to trip “details” and you’ll usually find the aircraft type there.
▪ Visit a flight tracker website. Several websites specialize in providing information on flights around the U.S. and the world. One of them is SeatGuru.com. These sites can help you find a flight even if you don’t have a flight number, as long as you know the departure and destination airports, and date of travel.
