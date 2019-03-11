Aviation

Are you booked on a Boeing 737 Max aircraft? Here’s how to check

By Gordon Dickson

March 11, 2019 04:35 PM

Plane parts strewn across field where Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed

Air crash investigators and Red Cross workers retrieved remains and personal items belonging to the passengers and crew members who were on flight ET302. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft came down minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa.
By
Up Next
Air crash investigators and Red Cross workers retrieved remains and personal items belonging to the passengers and crew members who were on flight ET302. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft came down minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa.
By

So, you booked a flight without thinking much about what kind of aircraft you might be on.

But now, after a Boeing 737 Max operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed this weekend, killing 157 people, you are concerned about getting aboard one of these long-distance, narrow-body jets.

Well, these days it’s easy to determine what make and model of airplane will be used for your flight. Below are some tips, although keep in mind that any airline could substitute an aircraft for a particular flight with little advanced warning.

Check with your flight itinerary on the airline’s website. If the type of aircraft isn’t listed on your boarding pass, near the flight number, look for a link to trip “details” and you’ll usually find the aircraft type there.

Visit a flight tracker website. Several websites specialize in providing information on flights around the U.S. and the world. One of them is SeatGuru.com. These sites can help you find a flight even if you don’t have a flight number, as long as you know the departure and destination airports, and date of travel.

Gordon Dickson

Gordon Dickson joined the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 1997. He is passionate about hard news reporting, and his beats include transportation, growth, urban planning, aviation, real estate, jobs, business trends. He is originally from El Paso, and loves food, soccer and long drives.

  Comments  