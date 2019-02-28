Qatar Airways has added even more luxury to its nonstop flights from DFW Airport

Nearly five years after Qatar Airways launched daily, nonstop service out of DFW Airport, the Middle Eastern airline is adding to the amenities already offered to business class travelers.
Qatar Airways now offers a level of service known as Qsuite business class on its Boeing 777-300 aircraft flying out of DFW each afternoon. Qsuite includes groups of four seats clustered together, with partitions that can be put up to give travelers more privacy.
The suites make it easier for families, business partners or other groups traveling together to engage with each other face to face.
Qatar Airways also offers on-demand dining, so passengers can pick when they take their meals during the 14-hour, 30-minute flight to Qatar’s capital city, Doha.
“If you travel on your own, you will have all the privacy you want,” Eric Odone, Qatar Airways senior vice president, told a small group of visitors at the airline’s DFW lounge. “But if you travel with a colleague, you can customize the quarters.”
Qatar Airways’ chef, Shashi Venkata, also was on hand at DFW Airport this week to provide guests samples of the in-flight cuisine such as potato with chicken hash, roast beef with grilled asparagus and kibbeh with chick peas and pine nuts.
Venkata said the most popular item on Qatar Airways flights is a mint and lemon drink.
In July, the offerings aboard Qatar Airways might get even fancier, when one of the airline’s Airbus 350-1000s is brought in for the DFW-to-Doha flight, to replace the 777-300.
Qatar Airways has been offering daily nonstop service out of DFW Airport since July 2014.
The service is apparently doing really well, even though the airline in 2017 had a bit of a spat with Fort Worth’s hometown carrier American Airlines. The latter ended its code-sharing agreement with Qatar Airways as well as Etihad Airways because of opposition to subsidies those airlines receive from their respective governments. The availability of public funds make it easier for those Middle Eastern airlines to expand quickly, and compete with American Airlines and other North American carriers.
Want to try Qsuite? It’s not cheap.
A round-trip, business-class ticket for travel on May 1-7 from DFW Airport to Doha was offered for $8,856 (not including taxes and fees). The economy fare for the same flight can be had for $2,082.
