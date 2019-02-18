North Texas passengers evacuated, flights delayed at Dallas Love Field

Dallas Love Field passengers at the airport Monday morning found themselves in a longer line after a fire alarm forced an evacuation of the airport.

An airport vehicle struck a sprinkler causing the alarm at around 10:30 a.m., communications manger Chris Perry said. Passengers who had not yet passed the TSA screening were evacuated to outside the terminal.

The evacuation lasted about 10 minutes, Perry said.

“There may be a slight delay but nothing catastrophic for the rest of the afternoon,” he said.

About 18,000 people had booked flights out of Love Monday, but it wasn’t known how many were at the airport during the fire alarm,

Flight tracking website FlightView showed about a dozen delayed flights leaving Love and a few canceled departures after 3:30 p.m. It was unclear if those were related to the morning’s fire alarm.

Twitter user LeykisFan posted photos of people standing outside the airport’s terminal just after 10:30 a.m. Passengers were being allowed back inside to get in line, but security screening had not yet resumed.





@wfaa Evacuation at Love Field due to fire alarm. Passengers are back in security lines - all clear, but screening has not yet resumed. pic.twitter.com/x3vfqf84tZ — LeykisFan (@Leykis101Fan) February 18, 2019

Brendan, another Twitter user, posted a photo of a deserted TSA check point.

Flights across North Texas, including Love Field and DFW Airport, were delayed last week after a fire alarm at an FAA radar facility near DFW. Smoke, believed to be from nearby construction, filled a radar building, forcing air traffic controllers to evacuate on Feb. 13.

The incident occurred at a FAA facility that controls traffic throughout the region, and not at either of the DFW Airport control towers.