What will an air taxi look like? Bell reveals more details in Las Vegas

If you’ve wondered what an air taxi might look like, Bell is offering the most complete glimpse yet.

On Monday, Fort Worth-based Bell revealed the configuration for its air taxi vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

It’s the second year in a row that Bell has given visitors insight into what an air taxi could look like.

Named Bell Nexus, the air taxi is powered by a hybrid-electric propulsion system and uses Bell’s powered lift concept that includes six tilting fans.

“As space at the ground level becomes limited, we must solve transportation challenges in the vertical dimension – and that’s where Bell’s on-demand mobility vision takes hold,” said Mitch Snyder, president and CEO of Bell in a statement.

“The industry has anticipated the reveal of our air taxi for some time, so Bell is very proud of this moment,” Snyder said “We believe the design, taken with our strategic approach to build this infrastructure, will lead to the successful deployment of the Bell Nexus to the world.”

The team to build the air taxi includes Bell, Safran, EPS, Thales, Moog and Garmin.

Bell’s Future Flight Controls Simulator will be on hand at the Consumer Electronics Show for attendees experience. The event runs from Jan. 8-11.