A vote was held for best air show in America, and this Texas air show was ranked 3rd

Texans already love the annual Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show.

Apparently the rest of America is catching on, too.

The show, which this year will be held Oct. 13-14 at Alliance Airport in far north Fort Worth, is ranked No. 3 nationwide in the “Best Air Show” category nationwide in the USA Today Readers Choice awards. The rankings, which were announced this week, were determined by a vote of readers nationwide, during a four-week period.

“As the highest-rated civilian air show, we are humbled by this exciting distinction and proud to present a memorable experience year after year,” said Tom Harris, president of Alliance Air Productions, producer of the event and a nonprofit organization created by local developer Hillwood. “A huge thank you to everyone who participated in the contest, we are grateful for your continued support.”

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show is one of the biggest annual events in the North Texas region, typically drawing 120,000 spectators.

This year, the show will feature an unusual double billing of sorts. The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will both perform.

General admission is free to the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, although there are charges for parking ($30 per car general admission) and premium seating is available for a fee.

In addition to the Thunderbirds and Snowbirds, the show will feature the Bell 429, F-35 Heritage Flight Demonstration Team, Wings of Blue Parachute Team, Sean D. Tucker and Team Oracle, national aerobatic champion Rob Holland, aerobatics pilot Jessy Panzer and many others.

In the USA Today awards, first place went to the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show in North Carolina and second place was won by the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show in Florida. Both of those shows take place on military bases.