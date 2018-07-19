Want to work for Lockheed Martin? New job fair planned for July; 400 might be hired

Lockheed Martin needs some help.
So the aeronautics company is holding a job fair in downtown Fort Worth later this month as F-35 production continues to ramp up.
Officials hope to hire as many as 400 people during the job fair that is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 30, at the Sheraton Fort Worth, 1701 Commerce St.
Already, more than 1,000 people have registered online for the hiring event, said Ken Ross, a Lockheed Martin spokesman.
“We have a lot of interest,” Ross said. “We certainly are interested in meeting people with the qualifications that are able to come on out.”
This is one of several job fairs the company has held over the past year and a half, at one point drawing several thousand job-seeking people downtown.
“They’ve been extremely successful,” Ross said. “We had a goal of hiring 1,800 people since the beginning of 2017. We are certainly closing in on that, if not passing that, ... all for F-35 production,” Ross said.
Last year, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson met with then-President-elect Donald Trump and soon said Lockheed would hire 1,800 additional employees in Fort Worth where the F-35 is being built.
A note on the job fair website states that “1,000+ F-35s will be flying in 2022.”
July 30 fair
Walk up candidates will be accepted and screened on the spot, but company officials ask that potential employees review the positions that are available, submit their résumé online and sign up for a specific time slot before the job fair.
Lockheed Martin officials ay they are looking for workers with these skill sets: low observable coaters; avionics technicians; 5 axis milling machinists (STEM operators); structural assemblers; aircraft mechanics; field and service mechanics and electrical assemblers.
In light of the sweltering Texas heat, and crowds expected, Ross had one piece of advice for those attending the job fair.
“Come as early as you can,” he said.
