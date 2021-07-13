Studio Movie Grill to reopen newest location in Fort Worth after pandemic, restructuring

Studio Movie Grill is reopening its Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, its newest location, for the first time since 2020, according to a news release.

The Chisholm Trail location finished construction in July 2020, opened Aug. 28, in time for Christopher Nolan’s mid-pandemic release “Tenet,” and then had to close in January as government mandates brought an end to in-person movie-going, a spokeswoman said.

Restructuring in the company that started last October stalled reopening, along with negotiations with the developer working on upgrades and film release schedules, but now the company is making final preparations to reopen, the spokeswoman said.

The location is expected to begin welcoming moviegoers back into theaters sometime in the fall, according to the release, though no official date has been announced.

The location is expected to be open in time for the releases of movies like “Free Guy,” “Suicide Squad” and “No Time to Die,” according to the news release.

The reopening of this location, the newest in the company, signals a rebound from restructuring for the company, new Chief Executive Officer Ted Croft said in the release.

“We join fellow exhibitors in celebrating our ability to re-emerge from this past year,” Croft said in the release.

Croft said the ability of the the theater chain to keep kitchens open for takeout and delivery during the COVID pandemic helped it survive the pandemic and keep employees collecting paychecks.

Along with the location in Fort Worth, the Dallas-based chain is looking to open another location in Alpharetta, Georgia, sometime in November or December. Construction on that location resumed last week, according to the release.

The two other Tarrant County Studio Movie Grill locations, both in Arlington, have already welcomed guests back into theaters. Four locations in the Dallas area have resumed offering show times for new releases.