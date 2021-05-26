Here’s how the TABC plans to stop the sale of alcohol to minors in Texas this summer

The good news is in the coming weeks more music festivals, fairs, sporting events and large-scale celebrations in Texas will be in full operation complete with alcohol.

That’s why officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced on Wednesday that they would increase undercover operations to stop alcohol sales to minors.

TABC agents will be using juveniles ages 18 and younger to identify retailers who violate the state’s age limit on alcohol sales.

Because of the pandemic, such TABC operations slowed down in 2020 and part of this year as the agency observed COVID-19 safety protocols.

But the state agency is ramping up efforts to prevent the sale of alcohol to minor as students across Texas prepare to celebrate summer.

“While we’re extremely fortunate that the vast majority of alcohol retailers do the right thing, these underage compliance operations play a critical role when it comes to keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors,” said Bentley Nettles, TABC executive director, in a Wednesday news release. “Now that Texas’ bars and restaurants are open at full capacity, TABC is committed to ensuring retailers are empowered to decline any sale of alcohol that places public safety at risk.”

During these undercover operations, a minor will be working for the TABC as he or she will attempt to purchase alcohol from a retailer while under the surveillance of TABC agents. Minors working in the undercover operations will be following COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Business owners found in violation of state laws could face administrative action, such as a fines or temporary suspension of their license to sell alcohol. Employees who made the sale face misdemeanor criminal charges.

TABC officials noted that high-risk locations will be targeted for business inspections. High-risk locations are those with a recent history of public safety violations. These type of violations include:

▪ Illegal drug activity

▪ Breaches of the peace, such as fighting

▪ Serving anyone under 21

▪ Overserving alcohol

▪ Suspected human trafficking