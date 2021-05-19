Business

UPS planning to hire 450 new employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

UPS announced Wednesday plans to hire around 450 new employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support increases in demand.

The shipping company plans to hire employees for sorting hubs in Fort Worth, Arlington, DFW International Airport and Mesquite for permanent, part-time package handling positions, according to a news release.

These part-time employees may also have the opportunity to advance into full-time roles, with more than 120,000 part-time employees having transitioned into full-time driving or management positions, according to the release.

About 56% of current drivers and management staff started as part-time employee.

Positions start at up to $19 an hour, depending on the job and location, and come with healthcare benefits, retirement contributions, tuition assistance, and a stock purchase program. The company offers annual raises.

The move to hire 450 people comes because “the rapid and ongoing growth of ecommerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities,” Milton Bennett, director of human resources for UPS in Texas, said in the release.

Interested applicants should apply at upsjobs.com.

