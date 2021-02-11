Kennedale leaders hope this affordable apartment project will boost nearby businesses

Construction on Hammack Creek Apartments, an affordable housing development in Kennedale, is expected to last through early 2022, according to development firm OM Housing. Courtesy OM Housing

Developers and Kennedale city leaders hope a 112-unit affordable apartment community will complement businesses along Kennedale Parkway, while connecting residents to community resources and programming.

Over 75% of units at Hammack Creek Apartments will be set at affordable housing rates, said OM Housing CEO Deepak Sulakhe. The $24 million development at 337 Kennedale Sublett Road will use housing tax credits and financing from mortgaging firms.

After years of massaging the development plan with Kennedale officials and the texas Department of Transportation, Sulakhe said, he believes the project will support nearby businesses.

“I definitely think this might be the one that will kickstart the economy in that particular area, and that’s what the city really wanted,” Sulakhe said in a phone interview.

Apartment staff will team up with local community groups including Mission Arlington and the YMCA to host computer and nutrition classes, as well as aquatic activities. Amenities in the complex will include wireless internet connection, community kitchen and a fitness center, as well as pedestrian-friendly outdoor features.

“The development of quality affordable National Green Building Standard-certified housing will serve as a catalyst for investment along the Parkway and in the core of the city,” Kennedale City Manager George Campbell said in a press release.

The community is the second OM Housing project to break ground in the past several months. Construction began in November for Bardin Apartments, a similar affordable housing community in south Arlington. Both developments are the first in their cities to meet National Green Building Standards, a set of environmentally friendly utility services.

Construction on Hammack Creek Apartments is expected to last through January 2022 and create 150 construction jobs.