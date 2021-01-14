A Fort Worth brewery will make Yuengling as the cherished lager expands to Texas

Yuengling, the treasured East Coast beer, has finally made its way to Texas and will be brewed in Fort Worth.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, which labels itself “America’s Oldest Beer,” announced Wednesday it will make its first westward expansion, bringing the beloved lager to Texas beer fans by fall of this year. The family owned Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based brewer partnered with Molson Coors to brew and distribute beer in western states.

“We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we’re proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we’ll be expanding to,” Wendy Yuengling, chief administrative officer, said in a statement. “We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards. We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods.”

The Yuengling family has operated the brewery for six generations, growing into one of the largest in the world and the only completely American-owned brewery. David Yuengling, a German immigrant, founded the company in 1829. During prohibition the company produced very low alcohol beer called Yuengling Special and operated as a dairy.

Yuengling’s classic lager is a staple in bars and tap houses in the eastern United States. It is so prevalent in Pennsylvania that bartenders often will deliver Yuengling to thirsty patrons who simply order “a lager.”

“We are excited to take the first step in our long-brewing partnership, a step that will provide tremendous growth opportunity for Yuengling and Molson Coors,” Gavin Hattersley, president and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company, said in a statement. “By brewing Yuengling’s iconic beer at our world-class Ft. Worth facility, we are going to make a lot of Texans happy.”

The expansion is the first since Yuengling and Molson Coors formed a brewing partnership last fall.

The Fort Worth brewery employs about 500 people near Interstate 35W and I-20. Last year the company said it woud add a new canning line and filtration system to its Fort Worth plant to expand production of its Vizzy hard seltzer, as well as a soon-to-be-released Coors Seltzer.