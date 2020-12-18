A historic Near Southside schoolhouse could be home to Fort Worth’s next big company

The former Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing headquarters, built in Tarrant County’s oldest schoolhouse, is on the market for corporate leasing, offering a unique location in Fort Worth’s popular Near Southside.

The historic two-story building at 319 Lipscomb St. features original chalkboards in many offices, according to Transwestern Real Estate Services, which announced it is the exclusive leasing agent.

Built in 1892, the Stephen F. Austin Elementary School welcomed children until 1977. Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co. renovated the space for its corporate headquarters in 1980. The company moved to 509 W. Vickery Blvd. earlier this year.

“It is truly unique, has a fantastic feel and offers a glimpse into the past, while meeting all the needs tenants might require in today’s world,” Philip Williamson, former CEO of Williamson-Dickie, said in a statement. “We are excited for the possibility of a new tenant enjoying the space, just as we did.”

The property is a prime location for a corporate headquarters, especially in the biotech or health science industries, said Mike Brennan, president of the Near Southside.

The Near Southside is home to Fort Worth’s medical district and a high number of biotech research firms. The district is being marketed as a tech hub branded iter8 Health Innovation Community. Promoters of the hub would like to see a tech company anchor startups in a space near the medical corridor. The schoolhouse-turned-corporate office may be perfect for that, Brennan said, noting that the north lawn of the property offers a chance for expansion.

The building is in the Vickory Village section of the Near Southside, which has seen significant growth in housing and nightlife. Multiple apartment complexes are within walking distance to the property, which is a short drive from Interstate 30 and Interstate 35W. The popular Twilight Lounge is to the northwest and Bowlounge recently opened to the north on West Vickery Boulevard.

“Even though it’s not on the radar as prominently as Magnolia or the South Main Village, it’s another urban village pocket where all the ingredients are in the mix and there’s even more opportunity,” he said.

The Texas Arts Commission designated the Near Southside in September as a state cultural district.

Rebranded as The Schoolhouse on Lipscomb, the 21,548-square-foot building boasts a catering kitchen and large executive offices with private restrooms, according to Transwestern. The building is Richardsonian Romanesque style architecture with large arches framing recessed entries. The inside features many original doors, antique glass and hardwood floors.

It was placed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

Transwestern Principal Whit Kelly and Associate Dallas Margeson represent the property owner.

“This history-rich building offers a one-of-a-kind chance to lease a beautifully designed space in a submarket that has seen incredible growth in recent years,” Kelly said.