Bell Textron moving commercial employees to new campus in preparation for growth

Tarrant County-based aerospace company Bell is moving operations to the former American Airlines Credit Union Building in far east Fort Worth.

The 110,000-square foot space will serve as the new office for about 600 employees, including those in human resources, commercial operations, global sales, and customer support and services, according to a news release.

This is the first major long-term lease of the former American Airlines’ world headquarters buildings since the property was sold to Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments.

The move of the 600 employees from Bell headquarters will make room for growth of the company’s vertical lift program, Bell spokeswoman Blakeley Thress said.

Employees will move into the new building in phases. All are expected to be in the building by the second week of January, Thress said.

