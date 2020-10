Microsoft has signed a short-term lease in Southlake. AP

Tech giant Microsoft is leasing space in Southlake.

Microsoft signed a short-term lease at VariSpace at 1900 West Kirkwood Blvd, according to an email from a Microsoft spokesperson.

Microsoft the company is “accommodating” current growth” while continuing a modernization project at its Irving campus.

Pilar Schank, a spokesperson for the city, said she did not have additional details.

