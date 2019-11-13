Edible Arrangements is now selling CBD chocolates, smoothies in its DFW stores

Edible Arrangements is adding another meaning to the “edible” in its name.

The company known for selling flower-shaped fruits and chocolates announced Wednesday that it would be using its stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth region to launch a new edible CBD product line. They include smoothies and chocolate-dipped fruit with CBD. Twenty-five stores in the DFW area will offer the new CBD products, including 10 in Tarrant County.

CBD comes from the cultivation of hemp, and many say that the compound helps with chronic pain and inflammation, though there haven’t been enough scientific studies to support these claims. When marketed for medicinal purposes, CBD doesn’t have any THC, the compound that causes the high from marijuana use.

Earlier this year, Texas legalized the sale of CBD products.

“Consumers are showing an increasing demand for CBD products, and Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the hottest markets for this flourishing industry,” said Cheikh Mboup, chief operating officer for Edible Arrangements, in a statement. “Considering Edible Arrangements already has a strong presence in the DFW market, there is no better place to introduce our latest menu innovation for fresh and healthy alternatives.”

Though Edible Arrangements is launching CBD products in DFW, the goal is to eventually offer them nationally by the end of the year.