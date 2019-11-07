Business

Beauty dollar store Miss A is opening a location in Hulen Mall later this month

Fort Worth

Chances are that if you’ve gone to a mall in North Texas in the last year, you might have noticed a new store: Miss A.

That’s on purpose. The discount retailer has been expanding throughout the area since its founding in 2013. Today there are nine brick-and-mortar stores in Texas with one opening in Hulen Mall on Nov. 20.

For the unfamiliar, Miss A is basically a dollar store for beauty products and accessories — you can find makeup and makeup brushes, scarves, rings and hair accessories all for a $1.

According to the company, Miss A keeps costs down by using minimal packaging and selling directly to consumers through the stores and the website. Last year, the Miss A website ranked among the fastest growing companies on Inc. 5000 in retail.

Carla Jimenez
Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development. Born and raised in Euless, she took a detour in the Midwest for a few years, but she’s back in the land of football, barbecue and Dr Pepper.
