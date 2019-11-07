Beauty dollar store Miss A is opening a location in Hulen Mall later this month

Chances are that if you’ve gone to a mall in North Texas in the last year, you might have noticed a new store: Miss A.

That’s on purpose. The discount retailer has been expanding throughout the area since its founding in 2013. Today there are nine brick-and-mortar stores in Texas with one opening in Hulen Mall on Nov. 20.

For the unfamiliar, Miss A is basically a dollar store for beauty products and accessories — you can find makeup and makeup brushes, scarves, rings and hair accessories all for a $1.

According to the company, Miss A keeps costs down by using minimal packaging and selling directly to consumers through the stores and the website. Last year, the Miss A website ranked among the fastest growing companies on Inc. 5000 in retail.

