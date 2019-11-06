Amazon is moving into the physical world with first Texas 4-star store in Frisco

Amazon has taken internet commerce by storm. So the next frontier is...brick and mortar?

The internet retail giant opened its most recent Amazon 4-star store in Frisco, making it the sixth brick-and-mortar location for products sold on the Amazon website.

The store is located at the Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road.

The store is 4,500 square feet and offers roughly 2,500 items that are rated four stars or higher on its website, in addition to trending products across a variety of categories, including home and kitchen, kids’ toys and games, devices and electronics and more.

Given that Amazon is best known for being a tech company, it seems odd that it wants to venture into the world of physical retail. But Drew Sheriff, director of physical stores for Amazon, said the company is trying to offer its customers a variety of options.

“We really want to meet our customers where they are,” he said. “Folks love to shop at brick-and-mortar and offline stores.”

Additionally, he said, sometimes the best shopping experiences are when customers can physical touch and see the items they want to buy. The Amazon 4-star store offers just that.

Since the inventory is based on what is trending and most popular, items available in the store will change throughout the year. The dynamic assortment is also a way to continually attract customers.

Shopping at the Amazon 4-star is much like shopping at any other physical store. If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can pay the lower prices through your account using the store’s app. You can also submit online returns to the physical store by presenting the return code.

The store officially opened Wednesday. The store hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.