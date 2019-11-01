The JCPenney’s at North East Mall is about to get a coffee lounge, a spa and more

JCPenney is experimenting in store redesign, and the first of these new stores is coming to the North East Mall in Hurst.

Branded as “Penney’s,” the new store is trying to make shopping an experience to draw people to the physical store. This includes a salon and spa by InStyle, a coffee lounge, a selfie studio, a new barber shop called The Barbery and styling rooms equipped with technology to help you find the right outfit.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said CEO Jill Soltau in a statement. “They told us that they want a retailer that reflects their lives, makes them feel good about themselves, is fun to shop and truly understands the important moments in their lives, big and small. We bring that complete experience to life at our brand-defining store.”

It’s no secret that JCPenney has been struggling in recent years, and their troubles are the same that face most brick-and-mortar retailers, in that they are competing with the convenience and speed of online shopping, and the rise in experiential shopping is what many companies hope will be the key to saving traditional retail.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This store is more than a renovated location, it is the fullest articulation of our customer-centered strategy, an investment in our future and a lab to inform decisions to return JCPenney to sustainable, profitable growth,” said Soltau.

In addition to building on experiences, the new Penney’s is also reorganizing its merchandise. From the moment shoppers walk through the door, they’ll see clothing organized by occasion, including: “All Day” for casual work and weekend wear; “On Point” for refined and polished looks; “Move” for athletic wear; “Chill” for lounge and sleepwear; and “Shine” for special occasions.

And to drive home the fact that they’re trying to get people out of their homes and into the store, Penney’s is also offering workshops and classes. The workshops will cover everything from trendy makeup application to cooking demonstrations. They’re also offering a series of health and wellness classes.

Penney’s will showcase its new offerings every weekend between Nov. 1 and Nov. 24.