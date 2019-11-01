A new gym in Southlake promises personalized workouts with “smart” technology

Depending on who you are, going to the gym is either the best part of your day or the worst.

If you fall into the latter category, then you’ll probably love The Exercise Coach. It’s a new gym in Southlake that boasts high-tech “smart” equipment that could get you the same results in two 20-minute workouts per week vs. going to some other run-of-the-mill place every day. Located at 1500 N. Kimball Ave. in Cates Landing, it’s the first franchise location in Tarrant County, and it will be owned and operated by Andrea and Mike Sims.

According to a news release, the equipment at The Exercise Coach features computerized and personalized programs. It uses technology that adapts to your biology, and the coaches at the gym guide people through the use of the equipment for personalized strength and cardio training in each session.

The equipment isn’t the only thing different about The Exercise Coach — instead of a membership like other gyms, The Exercise Coach charges per session. Spokeswoman Sheryl Bass said there are two ways to train at the gym: one-on-one personal training and small group personal training. The rates for one-on-one range between $35-49 per session, while small group training can go $22-25. The small groups have a ratio of up to four people to one coach.

The Exercise Coach in Southlake is scheduled to open Nov. 6. The franchise owners plan on opening two more locations by 2021.