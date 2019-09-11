This Fort Worth job fair on Thursday has more than 300 opportunities

Business

Great Commission Baptist Church is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, at the church, 7700 McCart Ave..

Businesses from across Dallas-Fort Worth will be there, including Bell, Alcon, Ben E. Keith and AT&T. They will be hiring for more than 300 jobs.

In addition to potential employers, the fair will include résumé writing, interview coaching, networking strategies, and teaching people how to develop relationships in their career.

