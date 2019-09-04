Fort Worth’s three chambers of commerce formally sign partnership agreement

Fort Worth 2019 State of the City address Mayor Betsy Price is very optimistic during her state of the city address at Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mayor Betsy Price is very optimistic during her state of the city address at Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

After 20 years, the three chambers of commerce in Fort Worth are formally partnering.

The Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber and the Fort Worth Chamber announced the partnership Tuesday as an effort to create inclusion in the business community and also help lead the city’s economic development. The partnership came about at the Minority- or Woman-owned Business Enterprise retreat with the city and the chambers. Throughout the years, all three chambers have worked together informally, but this agreement marks the partnership as official.

In the formal agreement, the chambers outlined three categories in its objectives: engagement, inclusion and project partnerships. Examples range from cross-promotion of events and committee meetings to developing a plan to address economic development recommendations from the city’s race and culture task force.

“Now more than ever, as our city’s demographics are shifting and population is rapidly growing, this agreement provides a roadmap for us to demonstrate diversity and inclusion in meaningful and measurable ways,” said Dee Jennings, president and CEO of the Black Chamber, in a statement. “This is a positive step to formalize our process which has been informal for so long.”

