Need new tires? This company will come to your home or office and replace them for you

When brothers Komal and Anoop Choong were in college, they had a side hustle of flipping cars. Oftentimes the cars they bought needed some kind of repair, and it was through this process they realized the frustrations as consumers of having to go to a typical car repair shop.

“How can we make this 10 times better than it already is?” Komal said. “Why can’t a tire shop come to you?”

And from that idea, Zohr was born. The Choong brothers started the company in 2015 in which people can order tires online and have them delivered and installed wherever they are. So say your 2015 Toyota Corolla needs new tires. You can go to the Zohr website and order new tires for your car, schedule the installation time while you’re at work or at home, and not have to worry about it.

Zohr started out in Kansas City, but a couple of months ago, the Choong brothers expanded the service into the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The plan is also to expand in other cities in Texas and California going into 2020.

The cost for their services depends on the kind of tires you need and the kind of service you need. If you have a flat and need it repaired, that will typically run for $75. If you need a tire it might be more. If you need all four tires replaced, it could run up to $500 total. But the cost is comparable to what you would pay at a shop.

“That’s one thing we take very seriously: pricing ourselves appropriately within the market,” Anoop said.