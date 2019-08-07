After 41 years, the Sears at North East Mall in Hurst will close its doors for good

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

After 41 years, the Sears at the North East Mall in Hurst will be closing its doors.

Transform Holdco, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, announced closings of 21 Sears locations and five Kmart stores on Wednesday. They’re expected to close in late October.

The announcement comes after years of financial difficulties facing both retailers, which forced Sears Holding Corporation to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy last year.

The Sears at North East Mall first opened in 1978, about eight years after the shopping center opened. It has served as an anchor in the northwest corner of the mall through its many renovations over the years.

On the bright side, a store closing means liquidation sales. They’re expected to start Aug. 15.