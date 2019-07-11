Business

Charming Charlie is going out of business. Here’s what it means for the jewelry retailer

Fort Worth

Charming Charlie might not be so charming soon.

On Thursday, the jewelry and accessories retailer based out of Houston announced it was filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close all 261 stores in 38 states. That means the five locations in Tarrant County will shut its doors.

This is the second time Charming Charlie has filed for bankruptcy. In the first round, the company closed about 100 stores in an attempt to cut debts and slash costs, but those measures weren’t enough to save the company.

Currently, Charming Charlie has locations in Fort Worth, Hurst, Arlington and Southlake.

