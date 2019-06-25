Is eating healthy too time consuming? Snap Kitchen wants to make it easier for you

Your weight could influence your chances of getting cancer. Find out how to stay healthy According to the Centers for Disease Control, being overweight or obese can directly relate to your chances of being diagnosed with cancer. Learn how weight affects cancer and how to stay healthy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to the Centers for Disease Control, being overweight or obese can directly relate to your chances of being diagnosed with cancer. Learn how weight affects cancer and how to stay healthy.

The Austin-based meal delivery company Snap Kitchen is expanding its service to 80 million households in the South and East Coast.

Previously, Snap Kitchen was only available in DFW, Austin, Houston and Philadelphia. With its announcement on Monday, the company is making a push to reach as many households as possible by expanding at-home delivery into 15 states and major metro areas.

For those who are unfamiliar, Snap Kitchen is a meal service that operates on the assumption that eating healthy food is just too time-consuming. Whether it’s actually cooking a meal or going out to a restaurant, there’s too much time involved in the process. Snap Kitchen wants to cut down on that time wasted by having premade, healthy meals to fit multiple lifestyles ready for delivery or pickup.

Currently, there are 10 locations in the DFW area, including one in Southlake and the main kitchen in Fort Worth that prepares all of the meals for Texas and soon the southern region.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“With direct shipping, we’re now able to help individuals seeking a happy, healthy lifestyle on a much broader scale across the country and, eventually, nationwide,” said CEO Jon Carter in a news release.

Snap Kitchen caters to a variety of lifestyles including vegetarian, keto-friendly, high protein and paleo. The company boasts that it uses gluten-free, antibiotic-free and preservative-free ingredients in all of its meals.

Snap Kitchen offers its customers several options. The first is ordering individual meals online and having them delivered or picking them up at one of the snap locations. On average, a meal costs $9.99. Another option is having a subscription that provides meals up to seven days a week based on options you choose. On average, a subscription for meals delivered five days a week costs $140.23.