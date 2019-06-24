Need a part-time job? Dickies Arena is hiring. A lot

Dickies Arena starting to take shape The countdown is on at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena with less than a year before Texas singer George Strait headlines a concert Nov. 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The countdown is on at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena with less than a year before Texas singer George Strait headlines a concert Nov. 22, 2019.

Dickies Arena, the 14,000-seat multi-purpose venue in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, is in hiring mode before its anticipated fall opening.

Trail Drive Management Corp., the nonprofit operating the arena, wants to hire more than 1,000 event hourly staff. More than 10 job fairs between late June and August will give applicants the chance to meet full-time staff, and some will be hired on the spot, Trail Drive Management said in a news release.

June’s hiring fairs will focus on supervisor positions, which will begin working in July. Ushers, ticket takers, parking, security, box office staff, and food and beverage staff - including servers, cooks, bartenders and others - will be offered jobs at the job fairs.

Trail Drive Management also has full-time positions open across the organization including operations, administration, and food and beverage positions. These positions are posted on online at www.dickiesarena.com.

Applicants should bring a resume and expect to interview during the job fair. Hiring fairs will be held at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave. Job seeks can preregister online.

Job fairs are scheduled for:

▪ Thursday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

▪ Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

▪ Wednesday, July 17, from 1 to 7 p.m.

▪ Thursday, July 18, from 1 to 7 p.m.

▪ Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 7 p.m.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 7 p.m.

▪ Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 7 p.m.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 29, from 1 to 7 p.m.

The $540 million arena is being built in partnership between the city of Fort Worth and Event Facilities Fort Worth, a private group led by Fort Worth billionaire Ed Bass that has benefited the Fort Worth Stock Show at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. The city’s portion of the project, approved by voters by special referendum in 2014, is capped at $225 million.

Though it will play host to rodeos and basketball, it features performance hall-style custom acoustics.

Construction began in February 2017 with the Beck Group as the general contractor. The facility is expected to be completed in November, just in time for sold-out George Strait shows and before the January 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show.