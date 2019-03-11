Business

Downtown proponents hope to convince businesses to relocate with new ad campaign

By Carla Jimenez

March 11, 2019 12:33 PM

Fort Worth

Downtown Fort Worth Inc. and downtown commercial property owners want to raise the profile of downtown Fort Worth.

Downtown Fort Worth, in conjunction with downtown business owners, launched a media campaign in October in the hopes of bringing new business to the city. The group used city money from the Public Improvement District to hire Balcom Agency. Also, office building owners are buying digital ads. Together the campaign targets businesses to attract corporations to locate in downtown.

“The goal is to deliver Downtown Fort Worth ads to corporate decision makers in markets that have exported businesses to DFW in recent years,” said Andy Taft, DFWI president, in a news release.

The campaign highlights “Fort Worth’s business-friendly environment” and the reasons to relocate here. Among the best attributes are the work force, access to DFW airport and others.

“We’re trying to elevate Fort Worth and drive attention, said Becky Fetty, director of marketing and membership of Downtown Fort Worth. “When you hear DFW, you may just think Dallas or the airport. But we’re trying to get (everyone) to think Fort Worth.”

Downtown Fort Worth Inc. has seen a large increase in traffic to its website since the campaign began.

“I think we fully anticipate it’s going to be a long game,” Fetty said.

