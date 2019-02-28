Business

A developer is bringing more changes to North Main Street in Euless

By Elizabeth Campbell

February 28, 2019 07:00 AM

More changes are coming to North Main Street as a developer is transforming a former auto repair shop into a space for retail.

“It looks wonderful, we can’t wait for the improvements,” mayor Linda Martin said after the City Council voted unanimously to approve the project Tuesday night.

Mike Collins, the city’s planning and development director, said there is no information what stores will lease space in the former Youngblood’s Auto Repair at 316 N. Main St., which is on the northeast corner of Main and Towncreek Drive.

The property owner, Matoshyi Assets, Inc , will add trees and parking. The garage bays, a canopy and fencing will be removed, Collins said.

Other development along North Main includes a Starbucks and Savianos Italian Kitchen. The area will also be home to a new QuikTrip.

“We celebrate each development along North Main, Collins said.

