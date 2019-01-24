Business

Texas Health Resources begins layoffs, expects to cut 3 percent of its workforce

By Carla Jimenez

January 24, 2019 06:09 PM

Texas Health Resources announced it Thursday it was laying off 3 percent of its workforce. That represents about 720 people.
Texas Health Resources announced it Thursday it was laying off 3 percent of its workforce. That represents about 720 people. File Star-Telegram
Texas Health Resources announced it Thursday it was laying off 3 percent of its workforce. That represents about 720 people. File Star-Telegram
Fort Worth

Texas Health Resources announced Thursday that the system began laying off 3 percent of its workforce.

According to a news release, Texas Health employs more than 24,000 people, and the layoffs won’t be centered at one hospital or location. That means around 720 people will be let go.

“While we regret having to take these actions, we want to be clear that onlay a small number of employees were affected,” Chief People Officer Michelle Kirby said in a release. “There are job opportunities in other areas of Texas Health and we have a long track record of placing impacted employees in other roles in our system. We are working hard to do so for these individuals.”

According to the system’s quarterly financial reports submitted to Becker’s Hospital CFO Report, Texas Health ended the first three quarters of 2018 with net income of $333.4 million, a 45 percent drop from the $605.3 million in net income from the first three quarters in 2017.

Kathy Watts, JPS practice manager, talks about the new JPS Northeast clinic vs the old. The JPS Health Network is building a new "medical home" in Euless to replace their outdated clinic in Bedford. The Bedford location will close once the new JPS

By

Carla Jimenez

Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development. Born and raised in Euless, she took a detour in the Midwest for a few years, but she’s back in the land of football, barbecue and Dr Pepper.

  Comments  