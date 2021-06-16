An ice cream parlor lost its lease. Then ‘the entire city of Saginaw showed up’

When Kevin Gallagher posted that he would have to find a new location for Saginaw’s only ice cream parlor, he didn’t expect the long lines or to run out of the frozen treats.

But that’s what happened when he posted on the Facebook page of his business Ice Cream Gallery that he is closing as of June 26 and is looking for a new location.

Saginaw’s mayor Todd Flippo also posted on social media asking people to stop by and buy pints of ice cream.

“I share in everyone’s sadness in the news the Ice Cream Gallery, a local business and community partner, will not be staying in its current location. Unfortunately, cities and their leadership have little to no control over how tenants and landlords of commercial properties manage their leases and agreements,” Flippo wrote.

Gallagher opened his ice cream shop almost five years ago at 1029 N. Saginaw Blvd., but he said the landlord notified him recently that he wasn’t renewing the lease and that another tenant was moving in.

But Gallagher said he isn’t bitter or angry about the landlord’s decision.

“It’s just business,” he said. “This is an ice cream shop. This is a place where we love one another; not a place to get mad.”

Gallagher said he is grateful to the Saginaw officials who gave him a list of potential locations, and said he has a “short list” of places to visit to see if they would be a good fit for his business.

He can’t imagine reopening outside of Saginaw.

A tough beginning

Gallagher said he had a slow start when he first opened and fell behind in his rent. He worked hard to get caught up on his payments and said his customers supported him from the beginning.

“It’s all about the community. They deserve the credit,” he said.

His customers supported him when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

During February’s winter storm, Gallagher lost power for several days which ruined thousands of dollars worth of ice cream.

He purchased more when he got his electricity back, and while snow was still on the ground customers stopped in to buy pints of ice cream, he said.

When Kevin Gallagher, owner of Ice Cream Gallery in Saginaw, announced his lease would not be renewed and he would be closing the current location he did not expect the outpouring of support from the community. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

Gallagher said he worked in corporate jobs for years, but decided to start his own business when he and his wife were on vacation in Cheyenne, Wyoming. His wife wanted ice cream, and they could not find an ice cream shop, he said.

Gallagher said he chose the name Ice Cream Gallery because his wife is an artist, and some of her work is displayed on the walls. Work from other artists is also on display.

Customers who stopped in during a sweltering June afternoon were sad and disappointed that the Ice Cream Gallery is closing later this month.

Barbara Kilobo said she enjoys stopping in with her 8-year-old daughter Audrey. Kilobo said her favorite flavor is the watermelon sorbet while her daughter likes the “kid flavors.”

“I saw the shop was closing down. I just wanted to show our support and tell them how much I appreciate them being in the community,” she said.

Jermaine Matthews said he moved to the area about a year ago and started coming to the Ice Cream Gallery with his family.

“It’s really sad. This is a go-to place for my family. The atmosphere is great, and the ice cream tastes great,” he said.

Employees Grayson Ramsey and Meghan Hester were also sad to hear the news.

Ramsey, 16, said he started working at the ice cream shop in February and enjoys helping the customers.

“I like the hometown atmosphere here. Kevin always makes sure everyone feels at home,” he said.

Hester said she has worked with Gallagher for about two years. She said things got hectic last week with the long lines, but the customers were understanding, she said.

Hester said people have come from as far away as Cleburne for the ice cream and enjoy the atmosphere in the shop.

Gallagher said he’s not worried about the future.

“God’s got a plan. He will let me in on it soon.”