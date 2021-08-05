About 155,000 lounge chairs got recalled. They caused fingers to be cut or amputated

You shouldn’t sit in an outdoor chaise longue worrying about whether you’ll get up with the same number of fingers. That’s why Dollar General recalled 155,000 True Living Sling Loungers.

The exact problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission alert: “The recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints.”

And, the notice says, Dollar General has received “three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.”

This covers blue or green True Living Sling Loungers sold in 2019 for $20. Dollar General is taking the financial hit, offering refunds. Contact the chain at 800-678-9258, Monday through Friday, 7 .am. to 2 p.m., Eastern time.

