Grapevine man dies after trying to slide down stairwell hand rail

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 05, 2019

A Grapevine man has died from injuries he suffered when he attempted to slide down a hand rail of an apartment stairwell, Grapevine police said.

The victim was identified as Kyle Wolf, 26, who died Friday night at a hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Tuesday. He died from multiple blunt force injuries from a fall and his death was ruled an accident.

Wolf was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Grapevine police and firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of N. Grapevine Mills Parkway.

Wolf lived in the complex and was helping a friend move, Grapevine police said.

At some point, Wolf attempted to slide down the hand rail, slipped off and fell onto concrete.

