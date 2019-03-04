Can’t get enough of spinning? This new boutique studio might be for you

The latest iteration of the boutique spin studio trend is opening in Fort Worth.
Full Psycle, a high-intensity spin studio, is opening its first Fort Worth location on West Seventh Street. There is currently a location in Dallas with 12 locations across the U.S.
Based out of Houston, Full Psycle is a 45-minute, high-intensity cycling class. The studio uses heart monitors and advanced technology to help cyclers measure their heart rates, rotations per minute and calories burned. And since it is a high intensity program with resistance, cyclers get a full-body workout, and the company says people can burn anywhere between 400 to 800 calories per workout. This can even encourage people to try and outdo one another.
“The instructor motivates the class, and it becomes really competitive,” said Danielle Lazcano, regional manager of Full Psycle. “We like to include friendly competition.”
Full Pscyle’s demographic matches its new location on West Seventh. Lazcano said the company targets young professionals between 22 and 35.
“The Fort Worth West Seventh district meets everything we’re looking for,” Lazcano said.
There are different pricing levels. You can buy a set number of rides, from a single ride for $22 up to 20 rides for $320. There are also a number of rides per month. Four rides per month is $69 monthly, and eight rides per month is $119. Unlimited rides is $149 per month.
At the Fort Worth West 7th location, there is a pre-opening special. From now until the opening on March 23, the studio offers free rides and discounted memberships.
