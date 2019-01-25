Got a warrant? Afraid of jail? Fort Worth offers full month to settle without arrest

If you’ve got a Fort Worth warrant and you don’t want to be arrested, February is your time to take of it.

The Fort Worth Municipal Court next month again will pass on arresting those who show up to court with warrants. Instead, people may be eligible for community service or a reduction in the fine amount.

Fort Worth operates a Safe Harbor court, meaning residents visiting a municipal court location will not be arrested for outstanding warrants issued by the city’s municipal court.

The city first offered Warrant Forgiveness Month last February opting for reduced or waived fees, community service and other options free of the humiliation of arrest and the collateral damage that can accompany going to jail. Smaller Safe Harbor events were held in April and November.

Ahead of the November event, about 370,000 people had Class C warrants out of Fort Worth Municipal Court. Those are low-level offenses such as traffic tickets, barking dogs and other nonviolent minor offenses.

Through the city’s Court in the Community program, the court will also provide remote locations.

They include:

▪ Wednesday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m.- noon, Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4936 McPherson Blvd.

▪ Thursday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m.- noon, Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St.

▪ Wednesday, Feb. 13, 9 a.m.- noon, Riverside Community Center, 3700 E. Belknap St.

▪ Thursday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.- noon, Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St.

▪ Wednesday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.- noon, Como Community Center, 4900 Horne St.

▪ Thursday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.- noon, Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 N.E. 36th St.

▪ Wednesday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m.- noon, Thomas Place Community Center, 4237 Lafayette Ave.

▪ Thursday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m.- noon, Eugene McCray Community Center, 4932 Wilbarger St.

Extended service hours at the A.D. Marshall Public Safety and Courts Building, 1000 Throckmorton St,. are set for Feb. 2 and 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free parking is available near the building.