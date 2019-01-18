That giant sinkhole on West Seventh is finally fixed

Latest News

By Luke Ranker

January 18, 2019 03:08 PM

FORT WORTH

The Texas-size pothole that’s been giving drivers on West Seventh Street headaches for weeks has been fixed just in time for Friday evening rush hour and ahead of the Fort Worth Stock Show.

The intersection of West Seventh and Carroll will reopen around 6 p.m., the city said. Traffic there has been restricted with the right lane of westbound West Seventh Street and the intersection with Carroll closed since a sinkhole formed Jan. 3. The area is between the Velvet Taco and Montgomery Plaza in the busy West Seventh district.

The giant hole nearly swallowed a Lexus and appeared to be about 10 feet in diameter, and several feet deep. The crater took up two lanes of Carroll Street — both the left turn lane and the center lane.

The large amount of cold rain Fort Worth experienced in the first week of the year was likely to blame, Donald Sherry, a field supervisor for the city’s transportation and public works department, said the day the crater opened. There are also water and sewer pipes in the area.

The city completed work at the intersection just before the Fort Worth Stock Show’s opening weekend, which will bring hundreds of visitors to the nearby Will Rogers Memorial Center through February 9.

Steel plates will remain to cover a few areas but traffic should not be impeded, the city said. Those will be removed next week.

