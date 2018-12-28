Here’s how to dispose of your old Christmas tree in Fort Worth

The halls were decked and yule-tide carols were sung. Now you’ve got a large tree in your house.

If you live in Fort Worth, disposing of this year’s Christmas tree may be as easy as putting out with the trash. Live Christmas trees can be placed outside with the normal weekly trash pick up. Make sure they’re less than 8 feet tall, if not, cut them in half, the city says. Decorations, lights and tree stands should be removed.

Residents can also take live trees to any of the city’s four drop-off stations:

▪ 2400 Brennan Ave.

▪ 5150 Martin Luther King Freeway.

▪ 6260 Old Hemphill Road.

▪ 301 Hillshire Drive.

Drop-off locations are closed on New Year’s Day.

Each tree collected will be recycled as mulch.

Artificial trees can be broken up and placed in the brown trash bin.

A 2016 Fort Worth Fire Department demonstration showed that a dry Christmas tree can catch on fire in a few seconds. In about two minutes, the fire can engulf the whole room. That fire can be extremely hot — as high as 2,400 degrees. One in four tree fires are deadly, the department said.