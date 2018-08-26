A small child was killed in a crash in Southwest Fort Worth, police say

One child was killed and five other people were injured during a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, according to Fort Worth police.

The rollover accident involving a Honda Civic and an SUV occurred at the intersection of the 4700 block of Southwest 820 Loop Freeway around 1 p.m., Police reported.

The driver of the Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Southwest 820 Loop and possibly ran a red light, according to Fort Worth police investigators. The driver of the SUV was traveling northbound on Frontage Road when the Honda struck the SUV causing it to roll over.

A 5-year-old Hispanic male inside of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three other people inside the SUV were transported to a local hospital and tested for minor injuries. The two people occupying the Honda were also taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The child has not been identified at this time pending an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.

Fort Worth police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.