Beacon of Christmas spirit ‘going back where it belongs’ in Weatherford

For several years, Christmas in Weatherford meant the annual lighting of a large Christmas tree at the courthouse on downtown’s traffic circle.

Last year that tradition was altered slightly when the tree was moved a couple blocks over while the historic courthouse was undergoing renovation.

Now, the 32-foot tall tree, nativity and all the accompanying lights will return to its rightful place in November, Parker County commissioners announced. Lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

“I love it. It’s always a beautiful sight. It just seems right to have it there,” Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said. “They did a great job last year, but it’ll be nice to have it back where it should be.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Due to the work on the courthouse roof, windows and clock tower, last year’s tree was placed at the county-owned parking lot at York and Dallas streets.

Local donations from the community made the purchase of the tree and decorations possible. Anyone interested in helping can check the Facebook page, Parker County Courthouse Christmas, Committee Chairperson Donna Tillman said.

Officials said if enough funds are raised, another tree will be purchased for the county parking lot. Donations may also be used to update and replace some of the existing decorations.

Parker County’s Courthouse Christmas is a tradition that was restarted in 2013.

Parker County Judge Mark Riley formed the Courthouse Christmas Committee, which is made up of local business owners and residents who wanted to bring back the tall tree and Christmas tradition to the courthouse.

The number of lights and decorations has expanded, making the courthouse a beacon of Christmas spirit that brings hundreds of people to the downtown square.

“A lot of people come to that every year. It’s great to see them in Weatherford, and it helps our economy,” Conley said.

“The courthouse is the center of Parker County. It’s the symbol of what our county stands for,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said. “I applaud this decision, the committee, Donna Tillman, and the work they do. The tree is going back where it belongs.”