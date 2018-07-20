Arlington police looking for some help identifying shoplifting suspect

Police are seeking a woman who was caught on surveillance footage frantically re-adjusting her clothing who is believed to have taken something from the store she was visiting.

The surveillance footage was taken about 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Fry’s Electronics in the 100 block of East Interstate-20, according to police.

The suspect was confronted outside of the store but did get away with some merchandise, police stated.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to give a detective a call at 817-459-6647 or email daisey.blanco@arlingtontx.gov

