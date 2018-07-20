Surveillance video captures Arlington shoplifting suspect

Police are looking for a shoplifting suspect. The suspect activity happened at a store in the 100 block of East Interstate 20. If you recognize this suspect, please contact a detective at 817-459-6647 or email daisey.blanco@arlingtontx.gov.
Arlington police looking for some help identifying shoplifting suspect

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

July 20, 2018 07:08 PM

ARLINGTON

Police are seeking a woman who was caught on surveillance footage frantically re-adjusting her clothing who is believed to have taken something from the store she was visiting.

The surveillance footage was taken about 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Fry’s Electronics in the 100 block of East Interstate-20, according to police.

The suspect was confronted outside of the store but did get away with some merchandise, police stated.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to give a detective a call at 817-459-6647 or email daisey.blanco@arlingtontx.gov

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



