The Star-Telegram presents Fort Worth’s photo history book in the making and we need your help

A pictorial collection of Fort Worth’s history is in the making and what better way to do so than through images by the citizens themselves?
The Star Telegram is pleased to present “Fort Worth Memories: The Early Years,” a hardcover book that will feature 136 pages of historical images spanning from the 1800’s to 1939. The Star-Telegram is partnering with UTA Libraries Special Collections, North Fort Worth Historical Society and Beth-El Congregation Archives, but we also need your help. We need your pictures!
How and when to submit your pictures
Three scanning sessions will be held next week where pictures can be taken for on-site scanning. What should you bring to these sessions?
First, pictures should be taken in Fort Worth from 1800-1939. Pictures should also represent Fort Worth’s history through commerce, transportation, rural, life, etc. (you get the picture). Please keep in mind that you should be able to describe who is in the picture, the date it was taken, the location, the occasion and who should the photo be credited to. More on submission guidelines can be found online.
Second, you must file a photo submission form per picture. The form can be downloaded online and you’re encouraged to fill it out prior to the session. Each family has a 10 photo limit. No appointment is necessary and pictures will be scanned on-site and given back to you immediately.
You can also submit your photos online by Saturday, July 28.
Session Dates:
Monday, July 23, 5:30p.m.-7:30p.m.
Northwest Library
6228 Crystal Lake Drive, Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 24, 3:30p.m.-5:30p.m.
Southwest Regional Library Meeting Room
4001 Library Lane, Fort Worth
Saturday, July 28, 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m.=
East Regional Library Conference Room
6301 Bridge Street, Fort Worth
The book is expected to be published early December, but you can pre-order online with a limited time discount. Book purchases will raise funds for the News in Education (NIE) program, which provides digital newspaper resources to over 12,000 students in the Fort Worth area. This program provides schools with daily access to the eEdition of the Star-Telegram as well as custom web pages, app suggestions and lesson plans for teachers.
