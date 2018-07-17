Two people are in critical condition after drowning in the Grapevine Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
Mother, son in critical condition after being pulled from Grapevine Lake, officials say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@star-telegram.com

July 17, 2018 03:30 PM

Two people — a mother and her son — are in critical condition after nearly drowning in the Grapevine Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

The Grapevine Fire Department said they were sent to the area of McPherson Slough Park on a report that multiple people were underwater.

At 2:41 p.m., the fire department arrived as a Grapevine police officer was giving CPR to one person. That person was taken to the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine in critical condition.

The second victim was located underwater about 100 feet off-shore by Grapevine divers, the department said. That person was also taken to Baylor Grapevine in critical condition.

