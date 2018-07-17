Mother, son in critical condition after being pulled from Grapevine Lake, officials say

Two people — a mother and her son — are in critical condition after nearly drowning in the Grapevine Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
The Grapevine Fire Department said they were sent to the area of McPherson Slough Park on a report that multiple people were underwater.
At 2:41 p.m., the fire department arrived as a Grapevine police officer was giving CPR to one person. That person was taken to the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine in critical condition.
The second victim was located underwater about 100 feet off-shore by Grapevine divers, the department said. That person was also taken to Baylor Grapevine in critical condition.
Comments