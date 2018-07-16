Sex offender convicted of handcuffing teen, sexually assaulting her is back in jail

A Fort Worth man paroled in 2015 after serving time for handcuffing and raping an 18-year-old at knife point was back in jail Monday, according to jail records.

Kevin W. Hasty, who told an officer the teen had a “rape fantasy,” was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Friday on a parole violation.

Details of the parole violation were not available Monday, according to parole officials.

Hasty, 50, was in the Tarrant County Jail Monday with no bail.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The 18-year-old was raped in June 1995 in Fort Worth.

Tarrant County criminal court records and testimony from the trial gave this account of the attack:

The teen, Hasty and another friend had been drinking and driving around the city when they began talking about sexual fantasies. The young woman said she wanted to be “taken by force.”

Hasty and the teen dropped off their friend and they returned to an apartment.

Hasty testified at his trial they had consensual sex involving handcuffs. He said that he was doing what “she asked me to do” and changed positions many times. At some point, he left the apartment, but he returned and the two argued.

Hasty admitted to beating her badly, according to the court records.

The young woman testified she was asleep in the apartment when Hasty suddenly hit her in the face, angry that she had flirted with another man earlier in the day. She fell out of a bed, and Hasty kicked her in the chest, stomach and back. He slammed her head against the floor, according to court records.

The teen later testified that Hasty told her that she had 15 minutes to “get right with God” because she “wouldn’t see the light of day.”

Hasty grabbed a butcher knife, ordered her to undress and handcuffed her ankles to the bed.

He threatened to break her jaw if she made a sound and then raped her, according to court records.





After the attack, the young woman convinced Hasty to drive her to sister’s home where she could get a muscle relaxer for pain in his leg.

Hasty let her out of the vehicle and she ran into her sister’s home where she told her brother-in-law what had happened and he called police who arrested the Fort Worth man.

A Tarrant County jury convicted Hasty of aggravated sexual assault in 1996 and he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

He arrived at a state prison on July 17, 1996, and he was paroled on Nov. 6, 2015, according to prison records.

His risk level was moderate and he was to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the sex offender registry operated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.