Texas man killed his boss on the Fourth of July, fled to New Orleans, police say

Police say a North Texas man was taken into custody Sunday near New Orleans, Louisiana, when he allegedly turned himself in for the murder of a man in Grand Prairie on the Fourth of July.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Jimmie Reynolds, according to Grand Prairie police spokeswoman Chelsea Kretz.

Reynolds turned himself in to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office near New Orleans on Sunday and is facing a murder charge in the July 4 death of 57-year-old Carlos Aparicio.

Aparicio operated a road construction company located in the 200 block of Gilbert Circle in Grand Prairie. Police were asked to assist the Grand Prairie Fire Department with a medical emergency call at that location on July 4, Kretz said.

Aparicio was found unconscious in the warehouse and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving, where he was pronounced dead.

Grand Prairie police launched a homicide investigation into his death shortly after, Kretz said.

An investigation found that Reynolds was an on-and-off employee for Aparicio at the construction company for years, according to Kretz.

Kretz said Reynolds came to the business on July 4, and an argument took place. He then allegedly shot and killed Aparicio, she said.

The United States Marshals Service assisted Grand Prairie police in tracking down Reynolds in Louisiana, which led to him turning himself in, Kretz said.

Reynolds will be extradited back to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center and charged with murder. No additional details have been given at this time.