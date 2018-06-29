A memorial for Capital Gazette sports writer John McNamara is displayed at a seat in the press box before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Baltimore. McNamara is one of five victims in a shooting in the newspaper's newsroom Thursday in Annapolis, Md.
An attack on journalism itself

By The Washington Post Editorial Staff

June 29, 2018 08:01 PM

Friday's Opinion section in the Capital consisted of only 56 words, centered around five names.



The five names were those of the dedicated professionals who came to the (Annapolis) Capital's newsroom Thursday for the last time, their lives ended allegedly by a man police say had waged a long-running vendetta against the newspaper.



The victims offered a cross-section of what makes a good local newspaper tick. Wendi Winters highlighted the good deeds of local teenagers; Gerald Fischman was the mild-mannered yet passionate editorial page editor; Rob Hiaasen wrote offbeat reflections on life; John McNamara was the veteran reporter who tutored younger generations; and Rebecca Smith, a sales associate, helped keep the paper running so that the community would have its news.

Murdering people for doing this valuable job is particularly despicable. And it came at a time when the president routinely vilifies reporters for doing their jobs. In the past the country's leaders honored in word and deed the media's crucial role in American society.

Excerpt from a Washington Post editorial

