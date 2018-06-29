An attack on journalism itself

The victims offered a cross-section of what makes a good local newspaper tick. Wendi Winters highlighted the good deeds of local teenagers; Gerald Fischman was the mild-mannered yet passionate editorial page editor; Rob Hiaasen wrote offbeat reflections on life; John McNamara was the veteran reporter who tutored younger generations; and Rebecca Smith, a sales associate, helped keep the paper running so that the community would have its news.
Murdering people for doing this valuable job is particularly despicable. And it came at a time when the president routinely vilifies reporters for doing their jobs. In the past the country's leaders honored in word and deed the media's crucial role in American society.
Excerpt from a Washington Post editorial
