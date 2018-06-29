In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, June 17, 2018. U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector
In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, June 17, 2018. U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector

Latest News

Texans’ views now more like the rest of the country

By Ross Ramsey

The Texas Tribune

June 29, 2018 02:16 PM

  Comments  