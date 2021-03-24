Star-Telegram to end print edition of La Estrella

La Estrella

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram will convert La Estrella to an online-only publication next month.

La Estrella, a free bilingual weekly publication, has served the Hispanic community in Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the Metroplex for almost 30 years. The last print edition will be published April 3.

The move is driven by a steep decline in advertising support for the print product and the shift by many readers to digital sources for news, said Steve Coffman, president and executive editor of the Star-Telegram.

Founded in 1994, the award-winning publication has been recognized for its wide-ranging coverage of issues in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

La Estrella’s mission has been to offer a deeper understanding of topics that impact the daily lives of residents with its coverage of education, city and county government, immigration, sports, culture and opinion.

After its final print edition, La Estrella will continue to provide essential and relevant information for the Hispanic community on its webpage and social media platforms.

- Juan Antonio Ramos, editorial director, La Estrella