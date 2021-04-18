Indian Springs | Hill Country

Centrally located between the vibrant metropolitan areas of Fort Worth and Austin is the all new-to-market community of Indian Springs. These large acreage properties are being offered for sale at incredible bargain prices, making a dream of owning a nicely wooded acreage homesite with 25-mile Hill Country views, more affordable than ever.

On Saturday April 24 and Sunday, April 25, be the first to get a sneak preview of these newest acreage homesites and get a new barndominium shell and 10 plus acres for only $114,900. Indian Springs offers the ideal place for a country retreat. This country community offers all the amenities one could need to feel right at home, including a gated entrance, electric, county, and paved roads, low wildlife exempt taxes and much more.

With expansive properties ranging from 10 to 30 acres in size, one is able to spread out and experience the natural beauty of the countryside, enjoy complete privacy, relax by the peaceful pond, and find a place all one’s own to live at a slower pace. Plus, premier water recreation on Proctor Lake is also just down the road!

Situated within 25-minutes of the town of Comanche, Texas, and just 31-minutes from the town square of Hamilton, Texas, Indian Springs offers a prime location close to every day essentials including groceries, dining, and more. Plus, the two major metropolitan areas of Fort Worth and Austin are an easy two-hour’s drive away, providing a world of possibilities for big city entertainment, attractions, and conveniences close by.

Build now or build later a homesite at Indian Springs and enjoy the freedom to select one’s own builder to create the new country home of one’s dreams. And, with a company backed by over 50-years of experience in the land development business, one can enjoy peace of mind when purchasing a property here at Indian Springs.

Excellent land financing is available. Visit us to get a sneak preview of the brand new, premier acreage homesites at Indian Springs and own a new barndominium shell and 10 plus acres for just $114,900. Call 866-999-6697 to schedule a visit or go online to www.IndianSpringsTexas.com to learn more.

*Barndominium offer exclusive to Lone Star Land Partners customers only through builder selected by Lone Star. Price is for a completed, dried-in, one thousand square foot barndominium shell to be built on ten acres at Indian Springs. An Equal Housing Opportunity.