Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Located on Luther Lake, a 10-acre, privately owned lake a mere 6 miles from downtown and in the enclave of Ridglea Hills, sits 6729 Brants Lane. If searching for the perfect home, look no further. This 1969 contemporary is situated on over an acre lot with all the comforts one could want, especially during the approaching summer months: swimming pool, sport court, large yard and a three-car garage. In addition to activities like canoeing, watching a sunset or fishing for bass, one can enjoy a spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show from one’s private dock.

Inside the home one will find an expansive 4,798 square feet. The four bedrooms are all well-sized and the master bathroom is spacious but still has room to put personal touches on it. There are three livings areas to suit one’s lifestyle, whether it be more formal or informal, or one can choose to utilize both options. The heart of every home, the kitchen, has been extensively remodeled to create an open space with one of the living areas, and gives a wide lake view from the sink. Other features include incredible storage, terrazzo flooring downstairs, new windows throughout and an office.

When at home, one will appreciate the feeling of privacy and seclusion, but living in Ridglea Hills also keeps one close to all the amenities of Fort Worth. One will be mere minutes away from downtown, the Cultural District, TCU, the Fort Worth Zoo and Trinity Trails. The property can give one the best of lake and city living.

The premier home is priced $1,265,000. For additional information, contact Laura Ladner at 817-882-6688 or laura@burtladner.com or Suzanne Burt at 817-882-6688 or suzanne@burtladner.com.